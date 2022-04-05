comscore Maryknoll’s Parker Grant is a 2-sport star, but he’s zoning in on baseball as his future | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Maryknoll’s Parker Grant is a 2-sport star, but he’s zoning in on baseball as his future

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Maryknoll’s Parker Grant got into his pitching stance at Manoa District Park on Monday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Maryknoll’s Parker Grant got into his pitching stance at Manoa District Park on Monday.

The numbers are fantastic, but the pride is immeasurable for Maryknoll baseball. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pitcher Andy Archer makes bullpen appearance on road to help ‘Bows beat USC
Next Story
Television and radio - April 5, 2022

Scroll Up