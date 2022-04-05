Maryknoll’s Parker Grant is a 2-sport star, but he’s zoning in on baseball as his future
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:53 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Maryknoll’s Parker Grant got into his pitching stance at Manoa District Park on Monday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree