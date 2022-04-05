Hawaii Prep World | Sports Saint Louis’ turn to take top spot in baseball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 10:56 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The musical chairs never end. This time, it is Saint Louis that has climbed back into the No. 1 ranking of the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The musical chairs never end. This time, it is Saint Louis that has climbed back into the No. 1 ranking of the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. The Crusaders (17-1-1, 9-1-1 ILH) battled through the ILH gauntlet and escaped unscathed with a 2-0 win over ‘Iolani, a 2-0 win over previous No. 1 Kamehameha and a key 6-0 win over Maryknoll last week. Baldwin swept Kamehameha-Maui in a three-game series at Iron Maehara Stadium and vaulted over Kamehameha to land at No. 2. The Bears received one first-place vote. Mid-Pacific has remained steady. Since opening the season at No. 5, the Owls (13-5, 7-4 ILH) have held down the No. 4 spot for the past four weeks. Punahou and Waiakea share the No. 5 ranking. Waiakea received one first-place vote. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Fared Last Week Apr. 4, 2022 Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW 1. Saint Louis (7) (17-1-1, 9-1-1 ILH) 88 2 2. Baldwin (1) (8-2, 6-0 MIL) 70 3 3. Kamehameha (11-3, 7-3 ILH) 69 1 4. Mid-Pacific (13-5, 7-4 ILH) 54 4 5. (tie) Punahou (10-5-1, 7-4 ILH) 51 5 5. (tie) Waiakea (1) (1-0) (4-0 BIIF) 51 6-T 7. Maryknoll (9-4-1, 7-3-1 ILH) 44 6-T 8. Pearl City (5-1 OIA West) 25 8 9. Maui (5-4-1, 5-1 MIL) 13 9-T 10. Hilo (2-1 BIIF) 10 9-T Also receiving votes: Kailua 7, Kalani 5, Mililani 5, ‘Iolani 3. Previous Story Hawaii pitcher Andy Archer makes bullpen appearance on road to help ‘Bows beat USC Next Story Television and radio - April 5, 2022