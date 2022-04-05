Saint Louis’ turn to take top spot in baseball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The musical chairs never end. This time, it is Saint Louis that has climbed back into the No. 1 ranking of the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10. Read more

The Crusaders (17-1-1, 9-1-1 ILH) battled through the ILH gauntlet and escaped unscathed with a 2-0 win over ‘Iolani, a 2-0 win over previous No. 1 Kamehameha and a key 6-0 win over Maryknoll last week.

Baldwin swept Kamehameha-Maui in a three-game series at Iron Maehara Stadium and vaulted over Kamehameha to land at No. 2. The Bears received one first-place vote.

Mid-Pacific has remained steady. Since opening the season at No. 5, the Owls (13-5, 7-4 ILH) have held down the No. 4 spot for the past four weeks.

Punahou and Waiakea share the No. 5 ranking. Waiakea received one first-place vote.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Fared Last Week

Apr. 4, 2022

Rank School (1st-place votes) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (7) (17-1-1, 9-1-1 ILH) 88 2

2. Baldwin (1) (8-2, 6-0 MIL) 70 3

3. Kamehameha (11-3, 7-3 ILH) 69 1

4. Mid-Pacific (13-5, 7-4 ILH) 54 4

5. (tie) Punahou (10-5-1, 7-4 ILH) 51 5

5. (tie) Waiakea (1) (1-0) (4-0 BIIF) 51 6-T

7. Maryknoll (9-4-1, 7-3-1 ILH) 44 6-T

8. Pearl City (5-1 OIA West) 25 8

9. Maui (5-4-1, 5-1 MIL) 13 9-T

10. Hilo (2-1 BIIF) 10 9-T