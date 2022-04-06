Hawaii marks Financial Literacy Month

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Office of the Securities Commissioner is holding a monthlong campaign to mark Financial Literacy Month in Hawaii. “Financial Literacy on the GO!” is providing financial and investor education-related activities and consumer resources virtually on demand, online and on social media.

On-demand content for youth includes “Get Akamai With LifeSmarts” activities and YouTube quizzes. The office also is offering “Financial Fun” packets for middle and high school students.

Financial and investor education presentations for working adults can be found on YouTube, and consumers also can take an investor knowledge quiz. Presentations aimed at kupuna are available on a flash drive or YouTube, with free financial fraud prevention packets also offered.

Request any of the free packets by emailing gakapo@dcca.hawaii.gov or rucol@dcca.hawaii.gov.

Consumers can follow @HISecurities on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the word-of-the-day postings, fraud prevention tips, financial literacy facts, consumer education information and more.