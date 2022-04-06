comscore Peace Pole dedication brings calls for compassion for Ukraine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Peace Pole dedication brings calls for compassion for Ukraine

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Valeriya Kamphaus, a member of Hawaii’s Ukrainian community, joined state Sen. Michelle Kidani and the Rotary Club of Mililani Sunrise for a Peace Pole dedication Tuesday at Mililani High School.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Valeriya Kamphaus, a member of Hawaii’s Ukrainian community, joined state Sen. Michelle Kidani and the Rotary Club of Mililani Sunrise for a Peace Pole dedication Tuesday at Mililani High School.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Nalani Flinn, top, right, gave a prayer and dedication.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Nalani Flinn, top, right, gave a prayer and dedication.

When people glimpse the new Peace Pole gleaming beneath the soaring trees of Mililani High School, former Ukraine resident Valeriya Kamphaus hopes the tranquil sight will move people to pray for peace — but also to act. Read more

Previous Story
Tech View: Institute for Astronomy reopens to public Sunday

Scroll Up