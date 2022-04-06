comscore Proposed $30 million tax revenue shift aims to help protect Hawaii aina, waters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposed $30 million tax revenue shift aims to help protect Hawaii aina, waters

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

Some Hawaii lawmakers want to channel $30 million annually from state visitor accommodation taxes to benefit local natural resources including parks, beaches and marine habitat. Read more

