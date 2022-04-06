Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, softball, volleyball, water polo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Kansas sophomore shortstop finished 5-for-10 with a double, a home run, five runs scored and two RBIs as the Jayhawks lost two of three to No. 4 Texas Tech over the weekend. Ahuna is second in the Big 12 in hitting with a .443 batting average.

>> Logan Williams, Punahou ’17: The North Dakota State senior catcher doubled home the go-ahead runs in the ninth inning of a 6-4 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. Williams finished the series 5-for-14 with two doubles, a walk, three runs scored and two RBIs as the Bison won two of three.

>> Caleb Lomavita, Saint Louis ’21: The California freshman designated hitter finished 4-for-15 with a home run, a stolen base, four runs scored and three RBIs as the Golden Bears lost two of three to Arizona State over the weekend.

>> Jacob Hinderleider, ‘Iolani ’19: The Davidson junior shortstop finished 4-for-13 with two doubles, a run scored and four RBIs to help the Wildcats (22-5) sweep Richmond in a three-game series to open Atlantic 10 Conference play.

>> Trayden Tamiya, Waiakea ’18: The Air Force junior third baseman started all three games against Fresno State and finished 3-for-10 with a run scored and two RBIs to help the Falcons take two of three against the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior hit her 104th career home run in an 11-1 win over UAB on Friday. Alo reached base three times, scored twice and drove in two runs for the No. 1-ranked Sooners, who remain undefeated this season at 32-0.

>> Alesia Ranches, Campbell ’19: The Iowa State junior shortstop went 3-for-10 with a double, a homer, two runs and four RBIs as the Cyclones were swept in a three-game series by Texas over the weekend.

>> Kenna Higa, Kamehameha ’21: The Norfolk State freshman third baseman finished 3-for-6 with a double, a walk, two runs scored and four RBIs to help the Spartans sweep a three-game series over Coppin State over the weekend.

>> Kai Barrett, ‘Iolani ’19: The Cal Poly sophomore catcher went 3-for-9 with a homer and scored two runs to help the Mustangs win two of three games over UC Santa Barbara over the weekend.

>> Momi Lyman, Kamehameha ’21: The Whitworth (Wash.) freshman right-hander tossed a three-hit shutout with four walks and four strikeouts in a 6-0 win over Willamette (Ore.) in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

>> Shay Lopes, Waianae ’21: The St. Martin’s (Wash.) freshman, who plays both shortstop and center field, finished 4-for-14 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs to help the Saints finish 2-3 in the Tournament of Champions over the weekend.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter hit .333 with 14 kills, four block assists, six digs, a solo block and two assists in a four-set win over UC Irvine last Wednesday. Wilcox hit .350 with 10 kills, four block assists, four digs and two aces in a three-game sweep of the Anteaters two days later to push the Gauchos to a 5-2 record in Big West play entering this week’s matches against Hawaii.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Koko Butcher, Moanalua ’21: The Occidental (Calif.) freshman scored the Tigers’ first two goals in a 17-3 loss to Pomona-Pitzer on Saturday.

>> Christina Hicks, Punahou ’20: The Stanford sophomore scored a goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Cardinal their first double-digit lead in a 21-9 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.