Darkness prevails as Punahou, Kamehameha play to tie in ILH baseball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Punahou’s Kaikea Harrison connected during Tuesday’s game against Kamehameha. Harrison had three hits.

Four teams started the final week of the ILH baseball regular season within a half-game of a very important second-place finish. Read more

