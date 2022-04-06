Proud of his journey, University of Hawaii associate head coach Thomas Sheffield is living a beautiful life
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:11 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH associate head coach Thomas Sheffield, who’s also the team’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, watched his players in action on March 31 at UH’s lower campus.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree