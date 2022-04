Scoreboard – April 6, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

OIA East: Roosevelt at Kailua; Moanalua at Castle; Farrington vs. Kalani at Kahala Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Campbell at Kapolei; Pearl City vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec. Field; Mililani at Leilehua . Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Radford; Nanakuli at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division II: Maryknoll at Punahou; Damien at Kamehameha; Sacred Hearts vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field NP. Games start at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist; Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Division II: Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Radford; Aiea at Pearl City; Waialua at Kapolei; Waipahu at Mililani; Nanakuli at Campbell. Matches start at 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Goeas Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field 2. Games start at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys, Division III tournament: finals at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Castle at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Moanalua at McKinley; Kaimuki at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m.

OIA boys varsity

Kapolei def. Aiea 14-25, 25-23, 25-14,

25-20

Moanalua def. Roosevelt 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Kaiser def. Castle 25-19, 15-25, 25-9,

25-23

McKinley def. Kaimuki 25-19, 22-25,

17-25, 25-22, 15-10

ILH boys varsity

Damien def Le Jardin 25-23, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17

Hawaiian Missions def. Christian 25-11, 25-14, 25-11

Island-Pacific def Assets 26-24, 25-15,

25-22

Softball

OIA varsity

Kaiser 12, Moanalua 2

Campbell 2, Pearl City 1

Kalani 11, Castle 1

ILH varsity

Kamehameha 16, Punahou 5

W—Madison Rabe. L—Paige Brunn.

Leading Hitters: KSK—Haley Agena 2-5, double, RBI, run; Maraiah Antoque 1-2, double, RBI, 3 runs; Colby McClinton 4-5, HR, double, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Donahue 3-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kamalani Doctor 2-4, RBI, run; Rylee Gaudia 1-2, HR, RBI, run; Kylee Matsuda 1-2, RBI, run. PUN—Taryn Ho 2-3, double, RBI; Aliya Hashimoto 1-4, RBI; Megan Yanagi 1-2, double, run; Makanalei Lapera 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, SB; Mia Hashimoto 1-1, SB, 2 runs..

Water polo

OIA

Girls’ Varsity I

Kamehameha 4, Mid-Pacific 2

Goal Scorers: KSK—Reaves Dayton 3, Ava Gurney 1. MPI—Kendal Clark 1, Elilai Petko 1.

Girls’ Varsity II

Punahou 11, Kamehameha 2

Goal Scorers: KSK—Pualii Zidek 1, Lauren Terada 1. PUN—Reina Lilleikis 1, Sarah Nagel 1, Emmas Simmons 4, Jayden Ching 3, Hazel Campbell 1, Caylie Saiki 1

TENNIS

ILH

Boy’s Varsity

Punahou 5, Le Jardin 0

College women

No. 21 USC 4, No. 75 Hawaii 0

Singles

1. #41 Salma Ewing (USC) def. Lea Romain (UH) – 6-4, 6-1

2. #6 Eryn Cayetano (USC) def. Satsuki Takamura (UH) – 6-1, 6-0

3. #78 Naomi Cheong vs. Ana Vilcek (UH) 6-3, 1-3 unfinished

4. Danielle Willson (USC) vs. Tal Talya Zandberg (UH) 6-4, 1-3 unfinished

5. McKenna Koenig (USC) vs. Gitte Heynemans (UH) 6-3, 4-1 unfinished

6. Leyden Games (USC) def. Madison Kim (UH) – 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1. Eryn Cayetano/Salma Ewing (USC) def. Léa Romain/Satsuki Takamura (UH) 6-2

2. Naomi Cheong/Grace Piper (USC) vs. Tal Talya Zandberg/Ana Vilcek (UH) 4-3, unfinished

3. Danielle Willson/McKenna Koenig (USC) def. Nidhi Surapaneni/Gitte Heynemans (UH) – 6-0

ATP World Tour Fayez

Sarofim & Co. US Men’s Clay Court Championship

Tuesday; At Houston

Men’s Singles; Round of 32

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Jenson Brooksby (8), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Steven Diez, Canada, 6-3, 6-2.

Mitchell Krueger, United States, def. Juan Pablo Varillas, Peru, 5-1, ret.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (6).

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Gijs Brouwer, Netherlands, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tommy Paul (7), USA, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 3-2, ret.

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Cristian Garin (5), Chile, def. Jack Sock, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Christian Harrison, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

WTA Credit One Charleston

Tuesday; At Charleston, S.C.

Women’s Singles; Round of 64

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-3, 6-0.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-2, 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Belinda Bencic (10), Switzerland, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Emma Navarro, United States, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 3-0, ret.

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Robin Anderson, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Alison Riske, United States, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Sloane Stephens (13), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.