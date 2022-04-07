Man, 19, guilty of attempted murder in stabbing of 17-year-old girl at Kahala Beach

A man accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl on Kahala Beach in 2020 has been found guilty of second-degree attempted murder.

An Oahu Circuit Court jury today convicted 19-year-old Erik Willis, who is scheduled for sentencing on July 14.

The 17-year-old victim had been stabbed multiple times to her head, neck and hands.

According to a grand jury indictment, the victim of the attack was lying on the beach on July 8, 2020, when a man she had seen on the beach but never spoken to approached her from behind, covered her mouth with his hand and stabbed her in the neck about five times.