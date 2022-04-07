comscore Column: OTEC: the 800-lb. gorilla for electricity generation, auto fuel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: OTEC: the 800-lb. gorilla for electricity generation, auto fuel

  • By Amarjit Singh
  • Today
  • Updated 7:16 p.m.
  • Amarjit Singh is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at University of Hawaii-Manoa.

For four decades, the 800-pound gorilla for electrical and automobile energy that no one is paying attention to is Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC). A system whose proof of concept was first established by the U.S. government in a research project in Hawaii in 1979, the execution of that idea has simply languished because thinking big doesn’t come easy. Read more

