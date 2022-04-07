comscore Off the News: A memorial to Kalaupapa exiles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A memorial to Kalaupapa exiles

  • Today
  • Updated 7:24 p.m.

Senate Bill 3338, appropriating $5 million for a memorial at Kalaupapa, Molokai, to thousands of islanders who were exiled to the remote site between 1866 and 1969 after being diagnosed with Hansen’s disease, will go to a vote before the state Legislature in this session. We encourage its passage. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Recovering DLNR’s gun collection

Scroll Up