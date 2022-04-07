Off the News: A memorial to Kalaupapa exiles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Senate Bill 3338, appropriating $5 million for a memorial at Kalaupapa, Molokai, to thousands of islanders who were exiled to the remote site between 1866 and 1969 after being diagnosed with Hansen’s disease, will go to a vote before the state Legislature in this session. We encourage its passage. Read more

Senate Bill 3338, appropriating $5 million for a memorial at Kalaupapa, Molokai, to thousands of islanders who were exiled to the remote site between 1866 and 1969 after being diagnosed with Hansen’s disease, will go to a vote before the state Legislature in this session. We encourage its passage.

Ka ‘Ohana O Kalaupapa, the nonprofit formed to create a memorial, estimates that more than 7,000 of the 8,000 people who lived out their lives in enforced isolation at Kalaupapa and were buried there were Native Hawaiian — while only about 1,000 were given a marked grave. This memorial would name all sent to Kalaupapa as a lasting tribute.

Hearing the Waimanalo community

Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday signed Bill 38, limiting commercial activities at public beaches on the Waimanalo coast. There are at least two takeaways from this.

No. 1: The businesses running the activities should see that residential reactions, if there are any, are accommodated. Addressing neighborhood boards and heading off problems would be smart.

No. 2: It seems the voices of the community were heard here — which ought to increase the incentive for the public to raise them in the future.