Editorial: State must account for hospital snafus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: State must account for hospital snafus

A long-awaited and critically needed state hospital may open in two weeks, finally, after more than a year of delays due to the lack of operational procedures, difficulty in filling positions and, perhaps most egregiously, various serious building flaws. The fact that this is greeted as a positive sign by state legislators shows just how far our standards have fallen. Read more

