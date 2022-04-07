Japan Association of Travel Agents Surge of Japanese visitors expected
Today
Updated 10:34 p.m.
The Japan Association of Travel Agents sent a delegation to Hawaii this week to meet with local government and tourism officials on bringing back Japan-Hawaii travel in the coming months as restrictions continue to ease. Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s gathering at the Hawai‘i Convention Center were Gov. David Ige, left, first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries, JATA Chairman Hiroyuki Takahashi and Consul General of Japan Yutaka Aoki.