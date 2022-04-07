comscore Japan Association of Travel Agents Surge of Japanese visitors expected | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Japan Association of Travel Agents Surge of Japanese visitors expected

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Japan Association of Travel Agents sent a delegation to Hawaii this week to meet with local government and tourism officials on bringing back Japan-Hawaii travel in the coming months as restrictions continue to ease. Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s gathering at the Hawai‘i Convention Center were Gov. David Ige, left, first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries, JATA Chairman Hiroyuki Takahashi and Consul General of Japan Yutaka Aoki.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Japan Association of Travel Agents sent a delegation to Hawaii this week to meet with local government and tourism officials on bringing back Japan-Hawaii travel in the coming months as restrictions continue to ease. Among those in attendance at Tuesday’s gathering at the Hawai‘i Convention Center were Gov. David Ige, left, first lady Dawn Amano-Ige, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority President and CEO John De Fries, JATA Chairman Hiroyuki Takahashi and Consul General of Japan Yutaka Aoki.

The arrival of a delegation from the Japan Association of Travel Agents in Hawaii this week is a positive sign that the recovery of tourism from Japan, the state’s top international market, is finally on an accelerated timeline. Read more

Previous Story
Peace Pole dedication brings calls for compassion for Ukraine

Scroll Up