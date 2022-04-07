Hawaii News | Newswatch Chaminade’s ‘International Extravaganza’ opens to public again By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When Chaminade University’s annual International Extravaganza of free cultural entertainment takes place Friday, it will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the public will be invited to attend. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When Chaminade University’s annual International Extravaganza of free cultural entertainment takes place Friday, it will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the public will be invited to attend. Food, culture, music, clothing, chants and dances by student ethnic clubs will be showcased at the event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Sullivan Library lawn of the Kaimuki campus, 3140 Waialae Ave. Featured organizations include the college’s Filipino Club, Hawaiian Club, Tao Tao Marianas Club, Kalapu Tonga Club, SOL (LatinX) Club and Samoan Club. Dinner will be provided at no charge starting from 6 p.m., with performances at 7 p.m. The International Extravaganza has been a Chaminade tradition for decades. It was held annually through the past two years, but in a different format: Clubs were spaced over various days and times to avoid large, long gatherings, and the public was not permitted. For more information, call 808-739-4688 or go to events.chaminade.edu. Previous Story Peace Pole dedication brings calls for compassion for Ukraine