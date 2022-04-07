Chaminade’s ‘International Extravaganza’ opens to public again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When Chaminade University’s annual International Extravaganza of free cultural entertainment takes place Friday, it will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the public will be invited to attend.

Food, culture, music, clothing, chants and dances by student ethnic clubs will be showcased at the event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Sullivan Library lawn of the Kaimuki campus, 3140 Waialae Ave. Featured organizations include the college’s Filipino Club, Hawaiian Club, Tao Tao Marianas Club, Kalapu Tonga Club, SOL (LatinX) Club and Samoan Club.

Dinner will be provided at no charge starting from 6 p.m., with performances at 7 p.m.

The International Extravaganza has been a Chaminade tradition for decades. It was held annually through the past two years, but in a different format: Clubs were spaced over various days and times to avoid large, long gatherings, and the public was not permitted.

For more information, call 808-739-4688 or go to events.chaminade.edu.