State’s first tiny home project addressing homelessness welcomes first residents
By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:29 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pictured is the women’s restroom facility and above is the interior of one of the 96-square-foot units.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The tiny-home village is managed by U.S. Vets and offers on-site medical care, case management, therapy, recreational activities, as well as housing and employment assistance.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kama‘oku Kauhale features 36 tiny houses that rent for about $500 a month. Rent relief subsidies are available for those who cannot pay.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A ceremony to officially welcome new residents to Kama‘oku Kauhale, a tiny-home village for people experiencing homelessness, was held Wednesday in Kalaeloa. Resident Shoni Kaeo, who recently moved into one of the micro-units after being homeless since 2017, is now the chairwoman of the Kama‘oku Kauhale Resident Council.