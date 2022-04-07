State’s first tiny home project addressing homelessness welcomes first residents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Although tenants began moving into Hawaii’s first “tiny homes” project for people experiencing homelessness in December, they were welcomed in an official celebration Wednesday in Kalaeloa. Read more

Although tenants began moving into Hawaii’s first “tiny homes” project for people experiencing homelessness in December, they were welcomed in an official celebration Wednesday in Kalaeloa.

There are 36 homes in Kama‘oku Kauhale, each about 100 square feet. Residents share a kitchen area and bathrooms.

The tiny homes in the first-of-its-kind kauhale, or village, in Hawaii cost about $500 a month to rent, although if a person is unable to pay, there are options for using city rent relief programs as well as other subsidies. Residents can live there as long as they want, as it is permanent housing.

U.S. Vets operates Kama‘oku Kauhale, and the agency’s main campus is just a short walk from the community.

So far, there are about 20 tenants. Potential residents are referred through Oahu’s Coordinated Entry System, which care providers use to manage clients who have been experiencing homelessness. U.S. Vets also goes directly to homeless shelters to find people who may want to move in.

From there, would-be tenants fill out an application and figure out how much they can afford to pay, and how much of the rent would need to be subsidized, if necessary.

“We’re not turning anyone away if they don’t have money,” said U.S. Vets Chief Operating Officer Darryl Vincent.

“This is considered permanent housing. We’re not giving a transition date. We assume that some people will take the next steps and want to move on their own, just like we all do at some point,” he said. “That’s the goal, but we do not put a limit.”

There is parking for residents who own vehicles, but U.S. Vets also provides a shuttle to a bus stop. Residents are allowed one pet in their home.

Kama‘oku also has an on-site health clinic. Dr. Kim Cook, president of clinical services for U.S. Vets, explained that having a clinic on-site helps residents feel more comfortable about seeking health care.

“We do also have some people in our community currently that are rehabilitating in different ways — mental health, trauma. We also have substance abuse, things like that, that they’re getting treatment for or have already successfully completed treatment,” she said.

Cook said U.S. Vets is in the process of talking with other types of medical services to help residents pro bono so that they do not need to leave the property to receive proper care.

Vincent emphasized that homelessness is not caused by substance abuse or mental health conditions, although that often exacerbates the situation.

“Homelessness is tied to two things: There’s poverty and lack of affordable housing,” he said.

“We can address resources and give everybody equal opportunity and access, and we’ll make sure that people have a house … we’ve got to tackle affordable housing and we’ve got to tackle income.”

Kama‘oku Kauhale was built in collaboration with the Hawaii Public Housing Authority and HomeAid Hawaii, which is part of a national organization that provides building resources to assist with issues related to homelessness. The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation also contributed funds for the project.

The kauhale was modeled after a similar concept in Austin, Texas, which saw positive outcomes for those who lived there, said Lt. Gov. Josh Green, who helped introduce Kama‘oku Kauhale and attended Wednesday’s celebration.

“They said build community, give people opportunities to work if they can, give them their own personal space so their conflicts are minimized. And they saw that there’s an 82% retention rate,” Green said.

“People’s cost dropped as much as 73% as soon as they were housed because they don’t have to go the ER or the hospital. And all of that resource can then be put into more kauhale.”

Shoni Kaeo moved into Kama‘oku Kauhale about two months ago. She said she began experiencing homelessness in 2017 and jumped at the chance to move into the project.

“I can’t even tell you how beautiful it is … ,” she said. “It’s really true though. The puakenikeni, I get to wake up to that.”

Kaeo also enjoys the community aspect of the kauhale. She explained that the residents have started to become like a family and often cook for one another.

“No one gets left out. You’re not sitting in your room, feeling left out and lonely or sad or that you don’t have anyone, because here you do have someone,” she said. “We have each other.”

Green hopes to create more kauhale across the island and said he is already talking with community leaders in Waianae.

“We were intentional in our decision to have a clinic, a central place where people could eat together so they form a community and they have a commitment to each other. And then each kauhale will be a little different because each area is a little different,” he said.

“The common thread is community and family, and a shared commitment to getting into a trauma-free space.”