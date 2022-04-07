comscore Visitor, 30, falls to his death near third peak of Olomana | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Visitor, 30, falls to his death near third peak of Olomana

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 30-year-old visitor fell 250 feet to his death Wednesday while hiking near the third peak of Mount Olomana, just three days after a 32-year-old male visitor fell from the same trail, suffering a serious head injury. Read more

