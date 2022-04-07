Leadoff hitter Aaron Ujimori lights up the ’Bows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

These days, University of Hawaii baseball lineups are designed with Aaron Ujimori first in mind.

Ujimori, a switch-hitting third baseman from ‘Iolani School, has jump-started the Rainbow Warriors as a leadoff hitter.

In eight games at the No. 1 spot, Ujimori is hitting .471. The other UH leadoff hitters are batting a combined .190.

It was the 16th game of the season, against Rutgers, when Ujimori’s name was written at the top of the ’Bows’ lineup card. Ujimori had batted everywhere but leadoff and cleanup in the previous games. Following hitting coach Dave Nakama’s philosophy, Ujimori coaxed a five-pitch walk and then came around to score against Rutgers.

“Coach Nakama does a great job with the hitters,” Ujimori said. “Just going over the scouting report and trying to get us ready for what to expect. Going into the game, I’m trying to see as many pitches as a I can. I feel comfortable hitting with two strikes. I think getting that good start really helps jump start us getting that good game.”

In his eight plate appearances leading off games, Ujimori is 2-for-5 with three walks. He has scored four runs. He averaged 4.4 pitches in those at bats.

Ujimori said he rarely led off in high school. Hill said Ujimori displays the discipline to open games.

“It’s the way he takes pitches,” Hill said. “It’s pretty crazy, right? You watch him. His approach is what we’re after with all our guys. It’s a very simple approach. He knows who he is, and our philosophy of hit the ball hard but not far.”

Ujimori also has been productive in mid-game situations. He is hitting .316 with runners in scoring position, .778 with runners at second and third with less than two outs, and .407 with two outs.

“The main thing for me is being ready for the fastball, being on time and early,” Ujimori said. “I feel when I can do that, I can spit on a l0t of other pitches. Just really working on getting my pitch, and swinging at the things I want to swing at. Just being patient at the plate.”

Hill said Ujimori responds well to suggestions. “He’s like a sponge,” Hill said. “He’ll be a great coach someday. He’s very cerebral, yet fun loving. He can work the count and have a tough at bat to set the tone a little bit. … If there’s anybody on our team that I want up there with the bases loaded, or first and second and they can’t walk him, they can’t pitch around him, it’s Ujimori or (shortstop) Kyson Donahue right now. And probably give the edge to Ujimori because he just takes such a good at bat.”

On Sunday, in his 213th at bat as a ’Bow, Ujimori hit his first home run — a 350-foot blast.

“It was a good feeling, for sure,” Ujimori said. “Not really a home run hitter, honestly. I had two strikes on me. I was just trying to battle, and just put a good swing on it. The ball was kind of flying to right field that day. I caught it at the right time.”

Ujimori credited Nakama for the advice.

“One of the best sayings I’ve heard from Coach Naks is ‘you’re only as good as the pitch you swing at,’” Ujimori said. “I was just trying to see my pitch and put a good swing on it.”