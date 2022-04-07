Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 7, 2022 Today Updated 10:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field; Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Goeas Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. Games start at 3:30 p.m. SOFTBALL ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field 2. Games start at 4 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Boys Division III tournament: Finals at Hawaiian Mission. OIA East boys: Castle at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Moanalua at McKinley; Kaimuki at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m. FRIDAY BASEBALL PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 6 p.m., at Wong Stadium. OIA West: Pearl City at Mililani, 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Waialua at Waianae, 2 p.m.; Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m. SOFTBALL College: Big West Conference, doubleheader, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. ILH Division I: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at McKinley. OIA West Division I: Leilehua at Campbell; Mililani at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH Boys Division I: Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m. BASEBALL OIA East Wednesday Kalani 16, Farrington 6 W—Logan Ouchi. L—Alex Shiroma. Leading hitters—Kaln: Cade Amine 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kadin Hanta 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Noa Dane Fujitani 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Noa Uchida, HR, 4 RBIs, run. OIA West Wednesday Waialua 7, Radford 6 W—K. Benz. L—C. Noble. Leading hitters—Wail: C. Mezin 2-3, 2b, run. Rad: J. Stevens 2-3, 2 runs; C. Ogden 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; M. Tauanuu 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; J. English 3b, RBI, run. BIIF Wednesday Kamehameha-Hawaii 13, Hawaii Prep 0 W—Makana Carbonel-Mang. L—Krystof Kalina. Leading hitters—KSH: Spencer Yoshizumi 2-2, 3b, RBI, run; Dylan Hanson 3-3, HR, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; Kaohu Kawelu 2b, 2 RBIs, run; Jacob Momohara 2b, 2 RBIs, run. HPA: Matty Inaba 2b. Volleyball ILH Wednesday Varsity Boys Division I Punahou def. Kamehameha 27-25, 25-23, 24-26, 28-26 ‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 26-24, 19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12 Varsity Boys Division I-AA Punahou def. Saint Louis 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 OIA West Wednesday Varsity boys Mililani def. Waipahu 25-16, 25-17, 25-19 Radford def. Leilehua 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 Pearl City def. Aiea 25-14, 25-3, 22-25, 25-13 Waialua def. Kapolei 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 16-14 Junior varsity boys Mililani def. Waipahu 21- 13, 21-18 Leilehua def. Radford 21-8, 21-16 Aiea def. Pearl City 17-25, 21-15, 15-9 Kapolei def. Waialua 19-21, 21-11, 15-12 BIIF Varsity boys Hawaii Prep def. Kohala 25-12, 25-12, 19-25, 20-25, 15-10 Junior varsity boys Kohala def. Hawaii Prep 25-15, 27-25 Water Polo ILH Wednesday Varsity Girls Division I Punahou 13, ‘Iolani 3 Goal scorers—Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 2, Sara Ann Ige. Pun: Allison Kauahi 3, Emma Luna 2, Skylar Azama 2, Collete Jones 2, Holly Chong-Gangl 2, Sophie Bender, Kaylee Ogawa. Varsity Girls Division II Le Jardin 12, ‘Iolani 2 Goal scorers—LJ: Abby Ward 5, Siena Spagnoli 4, Zoe Wiechmann 3. Iol: Elaine Hicks, Alexandra McKinlay. OIA Varsity girls Kalaheo 16, Waipahu 2 Goal scorers–Kalh: Kristen Tanaka 4, Paige Heiken 4, Tara Ferguson 2, Mia Campora 2, Sara Koch 2, Tehani Kong, Sammy Carmack. Waip: Breeane Cabigas, Flora Thompson. Kapolei 12, Leilehua 1 Goal scorers—Kapo: Kayla Nadig 5, Genevive Galindo 3, Tatum Pascua 3, Kailani Laforteza. Lei: Takupahina Aliilua. Kahuku 16, Kailua 1 Goal scorers—Kah: Kimorah Wong 4, Maya Maki 3, Logan Harris 2, Emajen Ingbino-Kaai 2, Mahea Taeu, Tuua Cravens, Tacoma Campbell, Aika Dougherty, Sariyah Milosky. Kail: Delainey Marrotte. Mililani 21, Kalani 5 Goal scorers–Mil: Leila Maynard 7, Kiley Kawai 4, Sydnee Nakamura 3, Morgan Russell 3, Taina Stetser 2, Sydney Yamamoto, Namahana Jackson. Kaln: Lily Merritt 4, Isa Taylor. TENNIS ILH Wednesday Varsity boys Punahou 4, ‘Iolani 1 Previous Story Leadoff hitter Aaron Ujimori lights up the ’Bows