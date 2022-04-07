Scoreboard – April 7, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2;

‘Iolani vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field;

Saint Louis vs. Pac-Five at Goeas Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

Games start at 3:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Mid-Pacific at

Kamehameha; ‘Iolani vs. Punahou at Ala Wai Field 2. Games start at 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Boys Division III tournament:

Finals at Hawaiian Mission.

OIA East boys: Castle at Kailua; Kalaheo at Kalani; Moanalua at McKinley; Kaimuki at Farrington; Roosevelt at Kahuku. Matches start at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo,

6 p.m., at Wong Stadium.

OIA West: Pearl City at Mililani, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua at Waianae,

2 p.m.; Nanakuli at Radford, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference,

doubleheader, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 4 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Division I: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. at McKinley.

OIA West Division I: Leilehua at

Campbell; Mililani at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at

Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Boys Division I: Kamehameha at

Hawaii Baptist; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll; ‘Iolani at Punahou. Matches start at 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

OIA East

Wednesday

Kalani 16, Farrington 6

W—Logan Ouchi. L—Alex Shiroma.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Cade Amine 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kadin Hanta 3-3, 2 RBIs,

3 runs; Noa Dane Fujitani 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Noa Uchida, HR, 4 RBIs, run.

OIA West

Wednesday

Waialua 7, Radford 6

W—K. Benz. L—C. Noble.

Leading hitters—Wail: C. Mezin 2-3, 2b, run. Rad: J. Stevens 2-3, 2 runs; C. Ogden 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; M. Tauanuu 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; J. English 3b, RBI, run.

BIIF

Wednesday

Kamehameha-Hawaii 13,

Hawaii Prep 0

W—Makana Carbonel-Mang. L—Krystof

Kalina.

Leading hitters—KSH: Spencer Yoshizumi 2-2, 3b, RBI, run; Dylan Hanson 3-3, HR, 2b, 2 RBIs, run; Kaohu Kawelu 2b,

2 RBIs, run; Jacob Momohara 2b, 2 RBIs, run. HPA: Matty Inaba 2b.

Volleyball

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity Boys Division I

Punahou def. Kamehameha 27-25, 25-23, 24-26, 28-26

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-19, 25-17

Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 26-24,

19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12

Varsity Boys Division I-AA

Punahou def. Saint Louis 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

OIA West

Wednesday

Varsity boys

Mililani def. Waipahu 25-16, 25-17, 25-19

Radford def. Leilehua 25-19, 22-25,

25-22, 25-17

Pearl City def. Aiea 25-14, 25-3, 22-25, 25-13

Waialua def. Kapolei 21-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-20, 16-14

Junior varsity boys

Mililani def. Waipahu 21- 13, 21-18

Leilehua def. Radford 21-8, 21-16

Aiea def. Pearl City 17-25, 21-15, 15-9

Kapolei def. Waialua 19-21, 21-11, 15-12

BIIF

Varsity boys

Hawaii Prep def. Kohala 25-12, 25-12,

19-25, 20-25, 15-10

Junior varsity boys

Kohala def. Hawaii Prep 25-15, 27-25

Water Polo

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity Girls Division I

Punahou 13, ‘Iolani 3

Goal scorers—Iol: Audrey Marie Dexter 2, Sara Ann Ige. Pun: Allison Kauahi 3, Emma Luna 2, Skylar Azama 2, Collete Jones 2, Holly Chong-Gangl 2, Sophie Bender, Kaylee Ogawa.

Varsity Girls Division II

Le Jardin 12, ‘Iolani 2

Goal scorers—LJ: Abby Ward 5, Siena Spagnoli 4, Zoe Wiechmann 3. Iol: Elaine Hicks, Alexandra McKinlay.

OIA

Varsity girls

Kalaheo 16, Waipahu 2

Goal scorers–Kalh: Kristen Tanaka 4, Paige Heiken 4, Tara Ferguson 2, Mia Campora 2, Sara Koch 2, Tehani Kong, Sammy Carmack. Waip: Breeane Cabigas, Flora Thompson.

Kapolei 12, Leilehua 1

Goal scorers—Kapo: Kayla Nadig 5, Genevive Galindo 3, Tatum Pascua 3, Kailani Laforteza. Lei: Takupahina Aliilua.

Kahuku 16, Kailua 1

Goal scorers—Kah: Kimorah Wong 4, Maya Maki 3, Logan Harris 2, Emajen Ingbino-Kaai 2, Mahea Taeu, Tuua Cravens, Tacoma Campbell, Aika Dougherty, Sariyah Milosky. Kail: Delainey Marrotte.

Mililani 21, Kalani 5

Goal scorers–Mil: Leila Maynard 7, Kiley Kawai 4, Sydnee Nakamura 3, Morgan Russell 3, Taina Stetser 2, Sydney Yamamoto, Namahana Jackson. Kaln: Lily Merritt 4, Isa Taylor.

TENNIS

ILH

Wednesday

Varsity boys

Punahou 4, ‘Iolani 1