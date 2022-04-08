Off the News: Cash back or investment?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As short-term uses for a rare state surplus go, the notion of giving people $300 would be appealing, and 2022 being an election year adds to the political incentive. But there are investments to be made, too — affordable housing and replenishing the rainy-day fund among them.

There should be a fuller public discussion of long- and short-range spending ideas. And it would have been better to have had it earlier in the legislative session. It will be interesting to see which budgetary idea prevails in the end.

Avoid Olomana’s dangers

It’s not safe to hike at Olomana. Don’t do it.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old visitor attempting to climb the steep, slippery third peak lost his footing, falling 250 feet to his death. In January, a woman hiking the peak fell 100 feet and was seriously injured; and in February, another woman became ill after four hours of arduous hiking and needed rescuing. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources does not maintain or list this trail for hikers, and does not recommend people take it on — but private websites list it, luring adventure-seekers. Take heed; it’s better avoided.