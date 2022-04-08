comscore Bill commemorates 1843 restoration of Hawaiian kingdom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill commemorates 1843 restoration of Hawaiian kingdom

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER King Kauikeaouli Kamehameha III

    King Kauikeaouli Kamehameha III

A bill at the state Legislature would declare July 31 an official state day of observance commemorating King Kauikeaouli Kamehameha III’s accomplishments in restoring the Hawaiian kingdom after a British navy captain seized control in 1843. Read more

