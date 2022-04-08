comscore No legislation after months of Hawaii land management hearings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

No legislation after months of Hawaii land management hearings

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Six months of special House investigative hearings — ostensibly over mismanagement of state agricultural lands — have failed to produce any legislation addressing problems identified in two state audits that were amplified during the hearings. Read more

