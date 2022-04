Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty announced the hiring of five new independent agents to its Kapolei office:

>> Misako N. Batchelor previously served as a Realtor-associate at Re/Max Honolulu. She received her degree in English American literature from Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo.

>> Erica Ashley Hassen previously served as a surgical team member for a veterinarian.

>> Brandi L.K. Jarra most recently served as a resident service manager at Greystar.

>> Lanie Liquie previously served as a Realtor-associate at Locations LLC.

>> Nathan Page previously served as a Realtor in Florida, and is double-licensed in Hawaii and Florida. Page was formerly in the U.S. Air Force.

