Rearview Mirror: Waikiki Jungle inspired boys’ barefoot bike adventure

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Bruce Marnie, left, and Jim Lucas biked around Oahu in 1961 in 2-1/2 days. They were 10 and 11 years old. Jim’s dad followed in the car.

Last week I wrote about the Waikiki Jungle, the part of Waikiki that extended from about Kaiulani Avenue to the zoo. In the 1960s and 1970s, it was filled mostly with one- and two-story houses whose low rents attracted young locals, members of the military and hippies. Read more

