comscore 3 Warriors took different paths to volleyball senior night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

3 Warriors took different paths to volleyball senior night

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Max Rosenfeld (13) will be honored for their contributions to the program at Saturday’s senior night.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Max Rosenfeld (13) will be honored for their contributions to the program at Saturday’s senior night.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive specialist Avery Enriques (15), second from left, will be honored for their contributions to the program at Saturday’s senior night.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii defensive specialist Avery Enriques (15), second from left, will be honored for their contributions to the program at Saturday’s senior night.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Kyler Presho (8) will be honored for their contributions to the program at Saturday’s senior night.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Kyler Presho (8) will be honored for their contributions to the program at Saturday’s senior night.

Although they followed different paths over the past five years, shared experiences united the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program’s trio of senior night honorees. Read more

Previous Story
Nats DH Cruz, other Clemente Award winners wear ‘21’ on caps
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 9, 2022

Scroll Up