Hawaii baseball hits reset button as ‘second season’ begins

Time’s up.

It’s a new year — and attitude – for the University of Hawaii baseball team.

“That was season No. 1 that just ended on Monday,” coach Rich Hill said of the Rainbow Warriors’ 9-7 victory over USC to improve to 10-16 overall. “It’s about 26 games of my first season. Now it’s my second season here, and our coaching staff’s (second) season, and our players’ second season. Nobody’s a freshman. … We’ve used that whole thing, gone through the gauntlet of the three supposed top (Big West) teams, and we’re kind of sitting here as the dust settles in. No more excuses. Our second season begins today.”

Hill, who was hired in June, noted the ’Bows have played a meaty nonconference schedule — going 3-2 against two Pac-12 schools — and faced three highly regarded Big West teams (Long Beach State, UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara). The ’Bows first 10 opponents are a combined 159-116 (.578). The remaining Big West opponents, beginning with UC Riverside (4-22, 2-7 BWC) in tonight’s opener of a three-game series, are a combined 71-108 (.397).

“When we line up for every game from now on,” Hill said, “our lineup matches up with their lineup. So now we have no excuses. We’re not trying to find the right combination of who’s going to start, who’s going to close, and who’s going to play second base, and who’s going to hit in the 2 hole. That stuff is gone.”

Last weekend, right-handed pitcher Andy Archer started on Saturday against UC Santa Barbara, then came back two days later to earn a six-out save against USC. Hill said he plans to stick to the usual weekend rotation — Cade Halemanu tonight, Archer on Saturday, “to-be-announced” on Sunday. Dalton Renne, Blaze Koali‘i Pontes and Cameron Hagan are available as stack relievers if Halemanu and Archer take leads past the fifth inning. There is a possibility Archer could relieve Halemanu tonight, then come back to start on Sunday.

Because of injuries and circumstances, the ’Bows have had to shuffle their lineup. Aaron Ujimori, a switch-hitting third baseman, is hitting .471 in eight games as the leadoff hitter. In his first at-bat in those games, Ujimori is 2-for-5 with three walks and four runs scored.

Shortstop Kyson Donahue struggled in the first nine games, hitting .219, after recovering from a hamate injury in his right hand. In the next five games, he is hitting .526 (10-for-19) with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

The ’Bows have managed to work around left fielder Scotty Scott, who suffered a shoulder injury a week ago. Scott has been used as a pinch runner, defensive replacement and player-coach. “He’s a rallying guy,” Hill said. “He’s leading guys. ‘I noticed this with the pitcher.’ ‘The catcher’s setting up there.’ ”

It has been a difficult season for UC Riverside, which opened with 10 losses in a row and, a game later, endured another 10-game losing streak. The Highlanders have had to cope with injuries. Center fielder Andrew Gamez, who was hitting .346 in nine Big West games, recently suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Jacob Badawi went 6-for-13 (.462) as Gamez’s replacement. Shortstop Anthony Mata is hitting .303 in league play. Head coach Justin Johnson said he hopes catcher Jacob Shanks and pitcher Nate Webb, who threw an inning on Tuesday, will be available this weekend.

Johnson said Jeremiah Priddy, who is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in three Big West games (two starts), will open tonight. Priddy and reliever Sergio Ramirez (1-1, 2.08 ERA in five league games) are the bright spots for a pitching staff that has collectively struggled with control.

“We’ve got to do a better job of locating,” Johnson said. “If you watch video on our team, a lot of pitches are at the belt and up, and guys are going to hit that. We don’t have guys who throw 90 miles an hour. You don’t get away with a lot of mistakes when you’re throwing 85, 86, even 90. We’ve got to locate better, and that’s going to help out a lot.”

The Highlanders have won three of their past five, and were tied in the eighth at 7 against UC Davis. “We expect it to be a tough series (against UH),” Johnson said. “Hopefully, we can go there and compete.”