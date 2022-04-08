Warriors’ Jonah Kahahawai-Welch upholds the family name
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 2002
Gerald Welch at UH practice.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii linebacker Jonah Kahahawai-Welch.
