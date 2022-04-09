Waikiki Aquarium, city work together on Earth Month events

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Virtual and in-person events will be offered starting today, with one of many community cleanups organized by the stormwater division, this one to be hosted by the Ala Wai watershed science education group Na Wai ‘Ekolu at Ala Wai Elementary School. Read more

With the Board of Water Supply asking Honolulu residents and businesses to reduce water use by 10% due to drought and the closure of three city wells near the Navy’s Red Hill water system, where jet fuel contamination was found, the city’s popular, annual water quality event is drawing stronger interest than usual, said Randall Wakumoto, program administrator for the Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance’s Storm Water Quality Division.

“We know people are more aware that there’s a limited supply of the groundwater we depend on for drinking, and the need to keep it clean,” Wakumoto said Friday in a phone interview.

An upcoming Green Stormwater Infrastructure Workshop for Home Owners was already full, he said, but plenty of simple tips for reducing water consumption in the home and using rainwater in the garden could be found on the division’s website, cleanwaterhonolulu.com.

Capturing rainwater and redirecting downspouts to irrigate landscaping, instead of letting it run off into storm drains, also “puts water back into the ground and eventually replenishes the aquifer,” Wakumoto said, adding that the Board of Water Supply provides rebates on certain rain barrels.

In addition, a variety of family-friendly events are scheduled throughout April, which has been proclaimed Earth Month by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“The Adopt-A-Block events focus on removing pollution and litter before it enters storm drains, which carry untreated wastewater straight out to the ocean, where we swim and fish,” Wakumoto said.

“The Adopt-A-Stream activities get community members involved in picking up litter and removing weeds and debris, allowing water to pass through without being blocked,” he added.

Today will also see an Earth Month Art Fest at Waikiki Aquarium, part of the 15th annual Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo presented by the city’s stormwater division in partnership with the aquarium, the Board of Water Supply and the state Department of Health.

At the art fest, volunteers will install a chalk mural along the ocean promenade and create banners that will be showcased along Kalakaua Avenue throughout the month, while keiki can chalk their own drawings on the sidewalks within the aquarium.

Other activities will include a scavenger hunt and free gift bag, and a native plant giveaway (one per household, while supplies last).

The first 100 visitors with kamaaina or military ID will receive free admission to the aquarium; the expo will also feature a beach cleanup day, a fish release and a variety of other events and educational activities from a number of local environmental organizations. For more information, visit waikikiaquarium.org.

Earth Month events

The Mauka to Makai Expo at Waikiki Aquarium will feature the following:

>> Art Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

>> Beach cleanup from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20; to register, go to waikikiaquarium.org/interact/ special-events/cleanups/

>> An Earth Day fish release April 22, with free aquarium admission for the first 100 visitors with kama­aina or military IDs

Community cleanups

In partnership with local organizations, the city’s Storm Water Quality Division has scheduled the following cleanups: for time/place details and updates, check honolulu.gov/dfmswq/calendar.

>> Ala Moana Rain Garden cleanup, Moiliili, today

>> Adopt-A-Stream cleanup, Palolo, Tuesday

>> Pearl Harbor bike path cleanup, Halawa to Waipahu, April 23

>> Adopt-A-Stream cleanup, Wailupe Stream (Aina Haina), April 23

>> Adopt-A-Stream cleanup, Manoa Stream (Manoa), April 23

>> Adopt-A-Block cleanup, Manoa, April 24

>> Adopt-A-Block cleanup, Makiki, April 26

>> Adopt-A-Block cleanup, Kailua, April 30