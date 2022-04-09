comscore Army seeks input on plan to renew lease on Pohakuloa Training Area on Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army seeks input on plan to renew lease on Pohakuloa Training Area on Big Island

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS / OCT. 3 The Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island is the largest contiguous live-fire range and maneuver training area the military has in Hawaii. Above, U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Bougainville II, a fire support coordination exercise at Pohakuloa.

    COURTESY U.S. MARINE CORPS / OCT. 3

    The Pohakuloa Training Area on the Big Island is the largest contiguous live-fire range and maneuver training area the military has in Hawaii. Above, U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during Bougainville II, a fire support coordination exercise at Pohakuloa.

The Army released its draft environmental impact statement on its intention to renew its lease on the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island and has opened up a 60-day public comment period. Read more

Previous Story
Bill commemorates 1843 restoration of Hawaiian kingdom

Scroll Up