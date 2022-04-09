comscore Climate change may boost Ala Wai Canal bacteria, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Climate change may boost Ala Wai Canal bacteria, study finds

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • COURTESY BRIAN GLAZER / UH SCHOOL OF OCEAN AND EARTH SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY The field team casts off at the Ala Wai Harbor.

    COURTESY BRIAN GLAZER / UH SCHOOL OF OCEAN AND EARTH SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

    The field team casts off at the Ala Wai Harbor.

  • COURTESY JESSICA BULLINGTON The lab team sets up to process samples at the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography Research and Education.

    COURTESY JESSICA BULLINGTON

    The lab team sets up to process samples at the Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography Research and Education.

A new study by University of Hawaii scientists found that Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that lives naturally in the water of the Ala Wai Canal, could triple in population there by the end of the century. Read more

Previous Story
Bill commemorates 1843 restoration of Hawaiian kingdom

Scroll Up