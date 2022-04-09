Ewa Beach teen chosen as Children’s Miracle Network Champion
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:43 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH
”Being able to show how much Kapiolani did and what they accomplished to help save me — that’s a really big part for me in being a Champion,” said Xander Cabales.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree