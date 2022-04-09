comscore Ewa Beach teen chosen as Children’s Miracle Network Champion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ewa Beach teen chosen as Children’s Miracle Network Champion

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH ”Being able to show how much Kapiolani did and what they accomplished to help save me — that’s a really big part for me in being a Champion,” said Xander Cabales.

    COURTESY HAWAII PACIFIC HEALTH

    ”Being able to show how much Kapiolani did and what they accomplished to help save me — that’s a really big part for me in being a Champion,” said Xander Cabales.

When he was just 7 years old, Xander Cabales of Ewa Beach was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening skin disorder called Stevens-­Johnson syndrome after developing a fever and severe rash that covered his body, followed by shallow breathing and loss of skin. Read more

Previous Story
Bill commemorates 1843 restoration of Hawaiian kingdom

Scroll Up