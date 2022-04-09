University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy open house returns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The annual keiki-friendly open house at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Institute for Astronomy takes place Sunday after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Hands-on activities, demonstrations and short talks about astronomy, space science and physics are featured in the program.

Keiki-friendly activities include sundial making, bottle-­rocket launching, a digital planetarium, viewing of space-themed Lego creations and makahiki games. Participants also will be able to “Ask an Astronomer,” test-­­drive robots and rovers, and stroll through a scale model of the solar system. Special telescopes will be on hand to observe the sun and its spectrum. Institute astronomers will host brief presentations throughout the day.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the institute headquarters at 2680 Woodlawn Drive. Parking and admission are free.

“We look forward to helping inspire keiki to get excited about science,” institute Director Doug Simons said in a statement. “The open house gives IfA the opportunity to directly connect with the community, and highlight the world-class research and education program at work right here in the islands.”

The event coincides with Powehi Day, proclaimed by Gov. David Ige in honor of the world’s first image of a black hole captured by telescopes, including those on Mauna Kea. The supermassive black hole’s name means “embellished dark source of unending creation at the center,” and was chosen by UH Hilo Hawaiian language professor Larry Kimura.

Guest organizations include the Hawaii Space Flight Laboratory and Hawaii Space Grant Consortium. Displays will be provided by W.M. Keck Observatory, Canada-France-­Hawaii Telescope, Thirty Meter Telescope, Bishop Museum, Hawai‘i Lego Users Group, National Solar Observatory, Hawaiian Astronomical Society and the Hawai‘i Science and Technology Museum.