Mauna Kea scientists discover emerging planet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mauna Kea scientists discover emerging planet

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  • COURTESY THAYNE CURRIE/SUBURU TELESCOPE An image of the star AB Aurigae taken by the Suburu Telescope shows the spiral arms of the disk and the newly discovered protoplanet, AB Aur b.

Astronomers using the powerful exoplanet imaging system at Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea have revealed the first-ever look at the earliest stages of the formation of a Jupiter-like planet in a distant solar system. Read more

