Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

University of Hawaii freshman Morgan McDowall scored on all five of her shots and the fourth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team held off No. 5 UC Irvine 11-8 on Friday in Irvine, Calif. Read more

University of Hawaii freshman Morgan McDowall scored on all five of her shots and the fourth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team held off No. 5 UC Irvine 11-8 on Friday in Irvine, Calif.

McDowall scored UH’s first two goals of the match and added another in a seven-goal Wahine outburst in the second quarter. She scored twice more in the third period to give the Wahine a 10-5 lead going into the fourth and the Wahine (14-5, 5-0 Big West) maintained possession of first place in the conference standings with the win over the Anteaters (17-6, 3-1).

Elyse Lemay-Lavoie contributed two goals and Molly DiLalla made 13 saves for the Wahine. UH closes the regular season on Sunday at Long Beach State and will host the Big West Tournament on April 21-23 at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

UC Irvine blanks Chaminade in tennis

Chaminade women’s tennis was blanked by UC Irvine 7-0 at Keehi Lagoon Park on Friday.

Chaminade travels to Kona to face Hawaii Hilo Sunday.

HPU, Hilo will play 2 today

A baseball game between Hawaii Pacific and Hawaii Hilo was called off due to rain at Wong Stadium in Hilo on Friday.

Today’s doubleheader will start at noon and will be considered Pacific West Conference games, while Sunday’s doubleheader will still be counted as nonconference games.