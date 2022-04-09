comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball team rebounds to sweep UC Santa Barbara | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s volleyball team rebounds to sweep UC Santa Barbara

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Dimitrios Mouchlias attempted a kill against Gauchos Dayne Chalmers at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Mouchlias had 10 kills with no errors and hit .500.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dimitrios Mouchlias attempted a kill against Gauchos Dayne Chalmers at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. Mouchlias had 10 kills with no errors and hit .500.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH middle Guilherme Voss rejected a kill attempt by UC Santa Barbara’s Brandon Hicks during Friday’s match. Voss was in on four blocks.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH middle Guilherme Voss rejected a kill attempt by UC Santa Barbara’s Brandon Hicks during Friday’s match. Voss was in on four blocks.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Spyros Chakas got a wide-open kill between UC Santa Barbara’s Donovan Todorov and Haotian Xia during Friday’s match at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Spyros Chakas got a wide-open kill between UC Santa Barbara’s Donovan Todorov and Haotian Xia during Friday’s match at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Dimitrios Mouchlias rebounded from a rough road trip to help the fourth-ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team earn a bounce-back sweep of No. 5 UC Santa Barbara on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors’ Jonah Kahahawai-Welch upholds the family name

Scroll Up