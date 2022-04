Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, doubleheader, noon., at Wong Stadium.

ILH: Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 9 a.m., at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 2; Damien at ‘Iolani, 9 a.m., Mid-Pacific vs. Saint Louis, 1 p.m., at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Farrington at Kaiser; Kailua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Roosevelt at Moanalua. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Campbell; Kapolei at Leilehua. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kaimuki; McKinley at Kahuku. Games start at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Big West Conference, Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m., at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

ILH Division I: Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 10 a.m., at Ala Wai Field 2; Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 7 p.m., at McKinley.

ILH Division II: Damien at Mid-Pacific, 10 a.m.; Punahou vs. Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m., at Ala Wai Field; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East Division I: Kailua at Castle, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalani, 10 a.m., at Kilauea District Park Field; Moanalua vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m., at McKinley.

OIA West Division I: Pearl City at Waianae, 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Farrington at McKinley; Aiea at Waialua; Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo, at Aikahi Park. Games start at 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo doubleheader, 11 a.m., at Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

BASEBALL

OIA

Friday

Varsity Division II

Nanakuli 5, Radford 3

W—D. Kapaku. L—X. De Alba. Leading hitters—Rad: J. English 3-4, 2b, run.

MIL

Maui 4, Kamehameha-Maui 2

W–Jon Vogel-de Dios. L—Jai Jibas. Leading hitters—Maui: Zach Dando 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Baldwin 8, Lahainaluna 0

W—Vincent Iwamura. L—Levi Maddela. Leading hitters—Lah: Maddela 2b, RBI; Zack Ota 2-2, run.

SOFTBALL

OIA WEST

Friday

Campbell 8, Leilehua 2

W—Taryn Irimata. L—Xaniah Toaiva-Talo.

Leading hitters—Lei: Torie Au 2-4, run; Kalua Kekeahuna-Fernandez 2-4. Camp: Cairah Curran 2-4, 2 runs; Paige Nakashima 3-5, HR, 2b, 5 RBIs, run; Aleiah Kupihea 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs, run; Jaeda Abcede 2b; Kaiana Kong 2b, run; Lorrain Alo HR, RBI, run.

WATER POLO

ILH

Varsity Girls Divsion I

Kamehameha 7, ‘Iolani 1

Goal scorers—Iol: Kyra Lurito. KS: Ava Gurney 4, Reaves Dayton 2, Jordyn Wong.

Punahou 11, Mid-Pacific 5

Goal scorers—Pun: Kaylee Ogawa 6, Allison Kauahi 2, Emma Luna, Colette Jones, Keilani Stewart. MPI: Hoa Kukea-Schultz 2, Maya Deguzman, Elilai Petko, Kendal Clark.

Varsity Girls Division II

Le Jardin 15, Mid-Pacific 2

Goal scorers—MPI: Amelia Morvant, Nikko Stack. LJ: Siena Spagnoli 5, Sarah Tarquin 4, Siena Settle 3, Zoe Wiechmann 2, Abby Ward.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Varsity Boys Division I

Kamehameha def. Hawaii Baptist 25-17, 26-24, 25-22

Punahou def. ‘Iolani 25-16, 23-25, 25-13, 25-23

Saint Louis def. Le Jardin 28-26, 24-26, 22-25, 25-16, 15-9

JUDO

OIA Team Championships

Girls Final

Moanalua 80, Waipahu 10

10 point winners—Moan: Sage Beltran, Kayla Shota, Kamaile Yatsumura, Baylee Maki, Rachel Oshita, Jessica Dixon, Taryn Titcomb, Jasmine Adiniwin. Waip: Zylee Kuikahi.

Semifinals

Waipahu 70, Kapolei 23

Moanalua 100, Pearl City

Quarterfinals

Waipahu 80, Roosevelt 20

Kapolei 60, Kalani 40

Pearl City 80, Kaiser 10

Moanalua 83, Campbell 10

Boys Final

Moanalua 60, Kapolei 40

10 point winners—Moan: Joshua Estabilio, Jarrett Nochi, Nalu Salvador, Brady Lee, Blaze Sumiya, Keaka Kurahara. Kapo: LJ Oki, Ryker Shimabukuro, Kina‘u McBrayer, Rodstan Salangdron.

Semifinals

Moanalua 77, Pearl City 20

Kapolei 60, Roosevelt 20

Quarterfinals

Moanalua 70, Mililani 30

Pearl City 100, Kalani 0

Kapolei 80, Castle 20

Roosevelt 57, Aiea 37

BULLETIN BOARD

RUNNING

The Hapalua: Half marathon event is set for Sunday, April, 10, at 6 a.m. The 13.1 mile course begins at the Duke Kahanamoku statue and ends at Kapiolani Park. Walk-in registration are welcomed at the Hapalua Expo, today, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hawaii Convention Center. For more information: www.thehapalua.com.