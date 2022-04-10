comscore Column: Ranked choice voting best for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Ranked choice voting best for Hawaii

  • By Susan Roberts-Emery
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  Ballots are stacked and prepped after being tallied on General Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hawaii Convention Center.

    Ballots are stacked and prepped after being tallied on General Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The Green Party of Hawai’i supports a robust ranked choice voting (RCV) system. The Green Party has instant runoff voting (a form of RCV) in our platform and has been using this form of voting for years. Read more

