Co-creator of NBC’s ‘Young Rock,’ Nahnatchka Khan’s comedy-writing career started at Kaiser High School

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY ANNIE TRITT Nahnatchka Khan’s connection to the Rock goes beyond the fact that they both spent time in Hawaii.

  • COURTESY KAISER HIGH SCHOOL Nahnatchka Khan wrote humorous commentaries on adolescent and student life about 30 years ago when she was a student at Kaiser.

  • COURTESY KAISER HIGH SCHOOL Nahnatchka Khan wrote humorous commentaries on adolescent and student life about 30 years ago when she was a student at Kaiser.

  • COURTESY NBC Nahnatchka Khan, left, is co-creator, co-executive producer and writer of “Young Rock,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, right. “He’s lived such a big life that he’s so open about and that we haven’t even touched yet,” Khan said.

Nahnatchka Khan, co-creator, co-executive producer and writer of “Young Rock,” starring island favorite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, got her start to a successful career in television comedy writing humorous commentaries on adolescent and student life about 30 years ago when she was a student at Kaiser. Read more

