This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 23

6:40 p.m. today

Seung Joo sees Oh Hyuk with Eun Jo at the workshop. Oh Hyuk waits anxiously at his cabin. Seung Joo gets a permanent position at the station.

Episode 24 (finale)

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo packs her things and readies for living in a cabin. She adjusts to her new life. Seung Joo and Oh Hyuk’s life as newlyweds begins for real.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episodes 9-10

6:45 p.m. Monday

Ae Rin is taken by unknown men. As she shivers in fear a man approaches her and when she sees his face, she’s thrown into a confusion. Bon senses Ae Rin is in a dangerous situation and rushes to save her. Ae Rin loses her job, and Bon tells her to apply for a job at King’s Bag.

Episodes 11-12

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Bon’s odd demeanor makes Ae Rin and her friends question his real identity. Yong Tae’s discreet meeting with a questionable person raises suspicion. The CEO of J International visits King’s Bag.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Haedang finds out about Sungtaek and Jina’s relationship. She decides to let him go for her family’s sake. Sungtaek is about to take a trip with Jina when he hears Haedang has collapsed.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

It’s been a year since Sungtaek’s death. Haedang is in a relationship with Gyongsu. Jina’s heart begins to thaw after Sunghwan’s relentless pursuit. Gyongja warns Jina to keep her distance from her son.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 27-28

7:45 p.m. Friday

Jeong Hoon tells Ha Jin he kept a secret because he wanted to hold on to her. Jeong Hoon gets a disturbing news scoop. Moon Seong Ho is spotted. Tae Eun sees his father’s manuscript and discovers the reason his father was so interested in Jeong Hoon’s life. Tae Eun takes it upon himself to stop his father from publishing his book.

Episodes 29-30

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Jeong Hoon’s life story is published in a book. Tae Eun’s father gets sued. Tae Eun shuts down his practice. Jeong Hoon’s position at the station is in jeopardy. Ha Jin decides to leave the country.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.