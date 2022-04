Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess”

By Tom Gauld

A little wooden robot forgets to wake his princess sister, who turns into a log each night, and she is stuck as a log and thrown away. He sets off on an adventure to rescue her. Ages 4-7

“Hair to Dye For”

By Ash Fortis

How to achieve amazing hair-color effects at home, from a simple exotic highlight to the unicorn hair of your dreams. Ages 13 and up