comscore Upstart company wants to establish garbage-to-energy power plant to rival Oahu’s power facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Upstart company wants to establish garbage-to-energy power plant to rival Oahu’s power facility

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2016 H-POWER consumes about 2,000 tons of waste per day and reduces the volume of refuse going to the municipal landfill in Kapolei by 90%, according to the city.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2016

    H-POWER consumes about 2,000 tons of waste per day and reduces the volume of refuse going to the municipal landfill in Kapolei by 90%, according to the city.

An upstart Hawaii company aims to establish a second garbage-to-energy power plant on Oahu using technology proclaimed as superior to the city’s long-running H-POWER facility. Read more

Previous Story
Army seeks input on plan to renew lease on Pohakuloa Training Area on Big Island
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: February 28 – March 4, 2022

Scroll Up