Dave Reardon: Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang brings new energy here, there everywhere

Timmy Chang is everywhere these days. Homecoming continues for the new University of Hawaii football head coach. About 10 weeks after his hire, he is still all over campus (upper and lower), all over the Legislature, and all over downtown.

Homecoming continues for the new University of Hawaii football head coach. About 10 weeks after his hire, he is still all over campus (upper and lower), all over the Legislature, and all over downtown.

“I’m pitching my story,” Chang said.

He did that literally Friday, taking the mound for the ceremonial toss before UH’s 5-2 baseball win over UC Riverside at Les Murakami Stadium.

In late January, Chang spoke to the crowd at halftime of a basketball game at the Stan Sheriff Center in which the Rainbow Warriors were behind by 19. They came back to win.

We won’t know until this fall how much good fortune he brings his own team, but when he’s a special guest for other sports they tend to do well; and his family of eight helps boost attendance, too. No word if they’re available for intramurals.

Whether he’s throwing first pitches, coaching at spring practice, fundraising or recruiting, Chang is what his predecessor, Todd Graham, never was: the face of UH, and the leader of “Da Braddahhood.”

That goes for both sides of Dole Street, and beyond campus.

“In all my time (growing up) here I’d never been to the Capitol,” he said. “I’ve been to the Capitol three times now.”

On Monday last week, Chang met with the deans of Manoa’s various colleges, and then sports journalism students. On Tuesday, he did a “Community Conversations” webinar with Manoa provost Michael Bruno.

Bruno remembers watching Chang play quarterback for UH two decades ago on TV … while living on the East Coast. The only college football team in Hawaii often plays the last game of the week — a marketing advantage exploited by Chang’s coach, June Jones.

Everywhere he goes now, Chang pumps up this Saturday’s “Island Day” at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex and Murakami Stadium. It will feature 12 food trucks, merchandise, keiki activities, a concert and an autograph session — also somewhere in there will be the Warriors’ spring game.

“It’s free,” he said. “But if you don’t come early I can’t guarantee you’ll get in.”

Kickoff is at 6:05 p.m. Yes, kickoff … Chang said he wants it to be as close to a real game as possible.

In class, he talked about dealing with the press since he was a teenager.

“I’ve had microphones and cameras in my face since I was 18,” he said.

Actually, it was even before that. His learn-as-you-go media training began before his freshman year at UH, when Chang was a star quarterback at Saint Louis School.

He picked it up quickly that reading his coverage has more than one meaning, and that the media always get the last shot.

“What you say matters,” he said. “Do I want to piss off a reporter? No.”

I covered all but five of his games at UH from 2000 to 2004, and don’t remember him ever doing that, even during some tough questioning after painful losses. All the record-breaking yards and touchdowns didn’t add up to as many wins as some expected; Chang never displayed any bitterness. He was consistently accommodating and entertaining as an interview subject, always expressing gratitude for his position.

And he was funny.

A few days before a two-week road trip to play USC and UNLV in 2002, he was asked if the team would take time to enjoy the sights of Hollywood and the Vegas Strip.

“We’re not going there to have fun,” Chang answered. “We’re going there to play games.”

During the same session, he described the Trojans’ defensive linemen as “scary monsters.”

Chang the 40-year-old coach probably won’t call a finger brace a “pinkie pillow” again, but he’s still a good storyteller.

When asked about the new name, image and likeness rules, he recalled an anecdote from his last game as UH’s quarterback, the 2004 Hawaii Bowl.

After he and Jones wished each other Merry Christmas, his coach gave him a moneymaking idea he now wishes he’d followed up on.

“ ‘If I were you I’d go buy a million jerseys and sell ’em in China,’ ” he recalled Jones telling him.

“I laughed it off, but that guy’s smart,” Chang said. “The NIL deal, this is a gateway for players to really be paid. … The NIL is a good thing, but it opened up a can of everything.”

Maybe it will eventually provide a (legal) way for an energetic young head coach with contacts in the business community to broker deals that help keep the local talent home. But Chang said he knows that day is not today, and the current rules prohibit his involvement.

This guy’s plate is full anyway. On top of everything else, he’s still got some more baseball and softball games to help win this spring.

As a head coach, Timmy Chang is still undefeated.