‘Iolani comes up with another late rally to beat Kamehameha in softball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two outs, two strikes, bottom of the seventh. No problem for the clutch ‘Iolani Raiders. Read more

Two outs, two strikes, bottom of the seventh.

No problem for the clutch ‘Iolani Raiders. Milla Fukuda delivered a game-tying single and Lexie Tilton followed with a game-winning two-out clout just beyond the reach of left fielder Nicole Donahue at the fence as No. 1 ‘Iolani rallied past No. 2 Kamehameha 4-2 on Saturday morning at Ala Wai Park.

“Kamehameha’s a great team, and that’s why I tell our girls you have to play through the last out,” ‘Iolani coach Benny Agbayani said.

The Raiders closed ILH softball play 6-2, while the Warriors dropped to 5-2. Kamehameha had a chance to clinch the regular-season title and a state-tournament berth. Instead, the Warriors will need a win over Maryknoll on Monday to finish in a tie.

‘Iolani Athletic Director Eddie Maruyama said a title cannot be determined by head-to-head results — the Raiders swept Kamehameha in two games — so if the Warriors win Monday, they will have a tiebreaker game at date to be determined.

“They’re a good team, clutch hitters and very disciplined,” Kamehameha coach Mark Lyman said. “We battled and pitched well, played defense well. Moving forward, we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Tilton swatted her second home run in a 16-hour span. On Friday night, she cranked a grand slam against Punahou to help keep the Raiders’ regular-season title hopes alive.

“Lexie Tilton is one of my hottest hitters right now. I tip my cap to her,” Agbayani said. “I told her go up there and win it for us. I always tell these girls line drives turn into home runs. The wind gods were with us. It was blowing in the right direction. It was unbelievable. Over here, you never know what kind of wind you’re going to get.”

Tilton had been ‘Iolani’s No. 9 hitter in the lineup until Friday.

“I just try to get base hits to help my team. I feel pretty good right now,” Tilton said. “I was just looking for anything in my zone and that pitch happened to be on the inside. I watched it. I was a little nervous. I was hoping it would make it.”

The wind at ‘Iolani’s adopted home field, bordering the football field and Ala Wai Dog Park, has an unusual pattern.

“The wind swirls and blows in on the infield, and the line drives tend to carry in the outfield,” Lyman noted.

Fukuda’s clutch hit saved the day — senior day for the Raiders.

“That was pretty stressful, but I knew that my team was behind and I just wanted to help them out and do whatever I could to help them,” Fukuda said. “For the seniors, it was a really important day for them, obviously, so anything I can do to help them.”

It was heartbreak for the Warriors, who had rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning on a two-run single by Donahue. Pitcher Madison Rabe was outstanding, with a two-hitter through six innings. She struck out two and walked two in a hard-luck performance.

Allie Capello started on the mound for ‘Iolani, replaced by Ailana Agbayani in the second inning. Agbayani moved from shortstop and pitched six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The senior had pitched four innings the night before in the win over Punahou.

“We had that gut feeling on what was our plan and we stuck with it,” coach Agbayani said. “We’re just fortunate that it all worked out.”

The Raiders threatened to break the scoreless duel in the bottom of the third when Fukuda walked with one out, advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Tilton, and Agbayani sent a deep shot to left field.

Donahue, in left field, sprinted back, got turned around by the swirling wind, and made a sno-cone catch at the fence to end the inning.

In the fourth, however, ‘Iolani finally broke the ice with an unearned run. Capello led off with a single to left. With one out, she took off for second base and the throw from catcher Rylee Gaudia sailed over shortstop Mariah Antoque’s glove. Capello rounded third base and scored when the errant throw got under center fielder Hailey Agena, giving ‘Iolani a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, the Warriors got a leadoff single to right by Agena, who advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Navaeh Telles. Colby McClinton then singled to left, moving Agena to third base. Donahue’s single to left brought Agena and Telles home for a 2-1 Kamehameha lead.

Donahue was thrown out at second base on a 7-5-4 putout.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kylee Matsuda led off with a soft line-drive single to center. After Kennedie Tsue popped out, pinch hitter Hunter Salausa-Galletes struck out, but Matsuda stole second base on the swinging third strike.

Rabe had Fukuda on an 0-2 count when a fastball headed to the inside corner of home plate.

“That was inside, low. My coaches, they’ve done a lot, and my team, so everything they’ve done for me, they’ve taught me,” Fukuda said. “Lexie’s been hitting a lot. She’s been doing good. “It’s been trusting whoever’s behind you, and she came through. You could tell off the bat that was a strong hit.”

Fukuda’s single up the middle brought Matsuda home to tie the game, ensuring extra innings.

Instead, Tilton drove a low pitch over the left-field fence as Donahue gave it chase. For a moment, it appeared the tall left fielder was going to make a miraculous catch on the run.

“The wind was swirling, blowing in here, but line drives were carrying,” Lyman said.

“I thought she had it at first,” Ailana Agbayani said. “I saw the wind kept carrying it. Just thank God it went out.”

Tilton’s move to the leadoff spot came at the right time.

“She’s been with me since 9 years old,” Agbayani said. “Now she’s here and she’s about to leave. I wish her the best.”

Losing to Maryknoll and Punahou earlier in the week had the Raiders off the rails somewhat, but they kept their composure.

“My blood pressure is high and I feel so happy for these girls. They’ve been working hard. Especially these seniors, they’ve been carrying this team. It’s awesome,” coach Agbayani said.

—

ILH

At Ala Wai Park

Kamehameha (10-3, 5-2) 000 002 0 — 2 4 1

No. 1 ‘Iolani (17-3, 6-2) 000 100 3 — 4 5 0

Madison Rabe and Rylee Gaudia. Allie Capello, Ailana Agbayani (2) and Kaylee Matsuda. W—Agbayani. L—Rabe.

Leading hitters—KS: Hailey Agena 1-3, run; Colby McClinton 1-2, run, SB, walk; Nicole Donahue 1-3, 2 RBIs. ‘Iolani: Lexie Tilton 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, walk, sac; Capello 1-3, run, SB; Matsuda 1-3, run, SB; Milla Fukuda 2-2, RBI, run, walk.

Punahou 15, Sacred Hearts 5

W—Chazelle Mokiao. L—Weslyn Fujiyama.

Leading hitters—Pun: Sera Tokumaru 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lani Brash-Kaneshiro 2-3, run, RBI; Austen Kinney 3 runs; Abrye Kapana 3 runs, 2 RBI; Keira Muraoka 4-4, 3 runs, RBI.

OIA

Kalani 14, Kaiser 8

W—Christen Horita. L—Keira Uegawachi.

Leading hitters—Kais: Shea Higa 2 RBI; Summer Buck 2 runs, Hookamahao Kapule run, 2 RBI; Shayna Omura run, 2 RBI. Kaln: Maddi Hatanaka 2 runs; Madixx Muramoto 2-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Christen Horita 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Shyloh Morgan 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kylie Tanimura 2-3, run, 2 RBI.

Moanalua 17, Roosevelt 2

W—Maila Taga. L—K. Kahahawai.

Leading hitters—Moa: Cheyna Jackson 3-5, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Kayla Mashino 3-3, 2 runs; RBI; Taryn Kimura 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Eva Kameoka 2-2, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kara Miyoshi 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Tori Villarmia 2 runs; Kiana Pasion 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Raegan Vidad 2 runs.

Also:

Pearl City 5, Waianae 4

McKinley 15, Farrington 7

Aiea 14, Waialua 5

Kalaheo 18, Kaimuki 7