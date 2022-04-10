comscore Hawaii rallies to beat UC Santa Barbara in 5 for a swell senior sendoff | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii rallies to beat UC Santa Barbara in 5 for a swell senior sendoff

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss and UC Santa Barbara’s Patrick Paragas battle for the ball.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss and UC Santa Barbara’s Patrick Paragas battle for the ball.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas slams down a kill past UC Santa Barbara’s Dayne Chalmers (12), Brandon Hicks (10) and Haotian Xia (7).

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas slams down a kill past UC Santa Barbara’s Dayne Chalmers (12), Brandon Hicks (10) and Haotian Xia (7).

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Kyler Presho, Avery Enriques and Max Rosenfeld were honored during a ceremony honoring the team’s departing seniors on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Kyler Presho, Avery Enriques and Max Rosenfeld were honored during a ceremony honoring the team’s departing seniors on Saturday.

A season-high crowd of 5,982 watched the Warriors come back from a 2-1 deficit to force a fifth set and UH pulled out a 19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 15-10 senior night win over the Gauchos. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii uses long ball, strong pitching to break away from UC Riverside
Next Story
Television and radio - April 10, 2022

Scroll Up