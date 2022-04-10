Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 10:30 a.m.; doubleheader to follow, at Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon, at Howard A. Okita Field.

MONDAY

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

ILH, Division I: Maryknoll at Kamehameha; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

ILH, Division II: Damien at Punahou, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Division I tournament, Round 1. Division II tournament, Round 1

OIA West boys: Campbell at Waialua; Nanakuli at Aiea; Mililani at Leilehua; Kapolei at Waianae; Pearl City at Radford. Matches start at 5 p.m.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

Hawaii 7, UC Irvine 0

At UH Tennis Complex

Singles

1. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico (UCI), 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (5)

2. Tal Talya Zandberg (UH) def. Jessica Tsukiji (UCI), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

3. Gitte Heynemans (UH) def. Alyssia Fossorier (UCI), 6-1, 6-4

4. Madison Kim (UH) def. Emily Fowler (UCI), 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (6)

5. Nidhi Surapaneni (UH) def. Dasee Carter (UCI), 6-1, 6-1

6. Anna Kern (UH) def. Shreya Pavani (UCI), 6-3, 7-5

Doubles

1. Jessica Tsukiji/Alyssia Fossorier (UCI) def. Tal Talya Zandberg/Gitte Heynemans (UH), 7-5

2. Madison Kim/Nidhi Surapaneni (UH) def. Ysabel Gonzalez-Rico/Jenna Schlatter (UCI), 7-6 (4)

3. Anna Kern/Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Dasee Carter/Emily Fowler (UCI), 6-2

WATER POLO

ILH GIRLS

Punahou 13, Le Jardin 9, OT

Goal Scorers—Le Jardin: Sarah Tarquin 3, Siena Settle 3, Alissa Sue-Ako 2, Abby Ward. Punahou: Caylie Saiki 3, Maria Weldon 3, Sarah Nagel 3, Jayden Ching 2, Emma Simmons 2.

OIA GIRLS

Kapolei 9, Kalani 3

Goal Scorers—Kalani: Lily Merritt 2, Alana Johnson. Kapolei: Genevive Galindo 4, Venezuela Lino 2, Kailani Laforteza 2, Holly LeDoux.

Leilehua 8, Waipahu 5

Goal Scorers—Waipahu: Breeane Cabigas 2, Hans Samonte 2, Flora Thompson. Leilehua: Taylor Smith 3, Lillianah Dewitt 2, Penelope Gaspard, Takupahina Aliilua, Rozlynn Sanchez.

Kahuku 20, Kalaheo 5

Goal Scorers—Kalaheo: Paige Heiken 3, Mia Campora, Kristen Tanaka. Kahuku: Wells Anderson 7, Aika Dougherty 7, Tuua Cravens 2, Velzy Moffat 2, Kimorah Wong, Logan Harris.

PIGEON RACING

HAWAII FLYERS

From Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii Island To Oahu

MILES MPH

1. Dennis Tavares 232.660 53.72

2. Sidney Lum 232.084 53.68

3. Jay Alameida 231.491 53.67

4. George Contento 228.960 53.16

5. Allan Komatsu 224.299 52.45

SWIMMING

FIN SWIM

Saturday at Magic Island

Female Open—1. Paulina Chavis, 26:22.4; 2. Adriana Chavis, 27:28.4; 3. Maile Rust, 27:42.9

Female 8 to 15—1. Maddie Stuemke, 31:02.3; 2. Kayla Rust, 31:13.5; 3. Ilana Peck, 31:57.5 Female 20 to 24—1. Isabel Reed, 29:39.2; 2. Lillie Jones, 31:51.1

Female 30 to 34—1. Rebecca Cahill, 44:55.7

Female 35 to 39—1. Jessica Bartolome Hartong, 31:45.8; 2. Nicole Wilder, 31:53.8

Female 40 to 44—1. Jennifer Sisiam, 38:27.2; 2. Karrie Snyder, 1:00:32.4

Female 45 to 49—1. Alicia Shoulta, 32:22.3; 2. Erin Foley, 33:36.4; 3. Kelli Andrade, 41:45.8

Female 50 to 54—1. Sandie Easton, 28:39.9; 2. Jerelyn Watanabe, 32:19.7; 3. Francesca Leonetti, 33:51.3

Female 55 to 59—1. Jeanine Nakakura, 35:51.7; 2. Dorothy-Ann Cheng, 38:34.0; 3. Gail Slawson-Eich, 41:19.2

Female 60 to 64—1. Denise Webb, 34:05.2; 2. Marie Iding, 38:44.9; 3. Cynthia Moore, 52:29.5

Female 65 to 69—1. Carol Young, 38:31.6; 2. Amy Bearden, 38:58.8

Female 70 and Over—1. Cynthia Oshiro, 54:04.1

Male Open—1. Kevin Yu, 26:09.5; 2. Timothy Lorge, 26:14.5; 3. Merrik Riddle, 26:54.6

Male 8 to 15—1. Kai Rust, 27:33.7; 2. Greyson Gough, 28:23.9; 3. Juan-Sebastian Bonilla, 28:44.4

Male 25 to 29—1. Christopher Ma, 39:32.3 Male 30 to 34 1. Sewok Yang, 37:27.3; 2. Nicholas Blum, 38:27.3

Male 35 to 39—1. Lincoln Whyte, 30:38.6; 2. Kevin Sahara, 36:13.6

Male 40 to 44—1. Chien-Cheng Lin, 32:40.5; 2. Zoran Mizanovic, 39:34.5; 3. Jason Jones, 42:29.7

Male 45 to 49—1. Michael Erlinger, 30:17.4

Male 50 to 54—1. Scott Garinger, 28:23.2; 2. Marcelo Silva, 31:24.7; 3. Carl Dunaway, 31:29.3

Male 55 to 59—1. James Riddle, 31:43.1; 2. Bruno Heldt, 33:10.8; 3. Paul Murphy, 37:24.7

Male 65 to 69—1. Tim Johns, 30:30.5; 2. Allan Six, 37:04.9; 3. Jim Murray, 38:47.4

Male 70 and Over—1. Alton Motobu, 32:25.1; 2. Greg Gerber, 37:38.3; 3. William Dwiggins, 38:44.0