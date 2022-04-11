Off the News: Improvements at Laniakea crossing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Life has been harsh, so let’s celebrate our incremental victories where we find them. Example: The improved parking lot for visitors to Laniakea Beach on the North Shore has reopened. New crosswalks and signage can better usher people across the highway, perhaps to get a glimpse of any turtles there.

Residents rightly say more permanent solutions to the traffic congestion are still needed. But we can test out the effectiveness of this design — once the big waves come back in the winter, and before then, the tourists.

Before voting, do your research

It’s a commonly observed pattern for voters in Hawaii — we like what’s familiar, and for that reason candidates with name recognition get a boost in elections. Unfortunately, this boost isn’t necessarily tied to policy or accomplishment.

That’s not a good strategy for this election year, with all 25 Senate and 51 House seats up for a vote, along with a governor and lieutenant governor to be chosen. Study those campaign websites, citizens, and scrutinize candidates’ records for delivering on promises. The state’s future is in your hands.