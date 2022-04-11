comscore Off the News: Improvements at Laniakea crossing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Improvements at Laniakea crossing

  

Life has been harsh, so let’s celebrate our incremental victories where we find them. Example: The improved parking lot for visitors to Laniakea Beach on the North Shore has reopened. New crosswalks and signage can better usher people across the highway, perhaps to get a glimpse of any turtles there. Read more

