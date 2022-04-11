comscore Editorial: Political scheming taints tourism bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Political scheming taints tourism bill

  • Today

Fatal flaws abound in the drastically overhauled Senate Bill 775, relating to the transient accommodations tax (TAT) — but state lawmakers seem bent on ignoring them. Read more

