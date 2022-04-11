comscore Students, staff at schools affected by Red Hill fuel leak remain wary of tap water | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Students, staff at schools affected by Red Hill fuel leak remain wary of tap water

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Red Hill Elementary School Principal Komarey Moss looked Thursday at pallets of bottled water stored inside the school cafeteria.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Preschooler Jacob Torres, 4, got ready to wash his hands before lunch.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Red Hill Elementary School is slowly transitioning back to using tap water. Above, students participated in physical activity Thursday in the class of substitute teacher Christy Hartwell.

The caution tape finally has been stripped off nearly all the sink faucets and drinking fountains at Red Hill Elementary School, now that the fuel contamination warnings have been lifted. Yet the teachers and children are still afraid to use the water for anything but hand-washing. Read more

