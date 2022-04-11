comscore BeachBows swept on senior night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

BeachBows swept on senior night

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii seniors Sarah Penner, left, and Hali Galloway were honored following their final home matches on Sunday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii seniors Sarah Penner, left, and Hali Galloway were honored following their final home matches on Sunday at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

The eighth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team closed its home schedule with 3-2 losses to No. 6 Loyola Marymount and No. 7 Grand Canyon on Sunday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 11, 2022

Scroll Up