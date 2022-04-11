BeachBows swept on senior night

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The eighth-ranked University of Hawaii beach volleyball team closed its home schedule with 3-2 losses to No. 6 Loyola Marymount and No. 7 Grand Canyon on Sunday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (18-13) honored seniors Hali Galloway and Sarah Penner following their home finale.

UH’s No. 1 flight of Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle rallied for a three-set win against Grand Canyon’s Anaya Evans and Jess Vastine to complete a 4-0 weekend on campus.

The BeachBows close the regular season at the Husky Invitational on Saturday and Sunday in Seattle. The Big West Championship is set for April 29-30 in San Luis Obispo, Calif.