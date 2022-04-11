comscore Brianna Do and Haru Nomura qualify for Lotte Championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Brianna Do and Haru Nomura qualify for Lotte Championship

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Brianna Do and Haru Nomura passed their first test at Hoakalei Country Club on Sunday to earn an invitation back on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

Scroll Up